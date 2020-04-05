Take the pledge to vote

Muslim Truckers 'Beaten Up' in Arunachal, Concern Over Supplies of Essential Items

Kurung Kumey district Food and Civil Supply Officer Chukhu Jirjo said the truckers, who unloaded rice at Koloriang, were beaten up by a group of men on Saturday.

PTI

April 5, 2020
Muslim Truckers 'Beaten Up' in Arunachal, Concern Over Supplies of Essential Items
A health worker closes the door of an ambulance that will take people from an apartment complex to a hospital for quarantine after a contact was found to be COVID-19 positive, in Guwahati, on April 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Itanagar: Several truckers, belonging to the Muslim community, were allegedly beaten up in Arunachal Pradesh, following which they fled to neighbouring Assam, leaving their vehicles behind, officials said on Sunday.

The incident, which follows several people across the country testing positive for coronavirus after attending a religious congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz (headquarters) in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, is likely to affect the supply of essential commodities, they said.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, Kurung Kumey district Food and Civil Supply Officer Chukhu Jirjo said the truckers, who unloaded rice at Koloriang, were beaten up by a group of men on Saturday at a place between Sangram and Palin in Kra-Dadi district.

Their trucks were also damaged in the attack, following which they left the vehicles behind and fled to Assam, the letter said.

Jirjo urged the deputy commissioner to take up the matter with the DCs of Kra-Dadi and Lower Subansiri districts to ensure the safety of truck drivers and their helpers, without which transportation of essential commodities would be affected.

Sangha Tagik, the chairman of the Parsi-Parlo-based Tani Taw Multipurpose Cooperative Society and a wholesale dealer of PDS items, alleged that Muslim workers were being chased away, forcing them to flee to Assam.

When contacted, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Inspector General of Police Chukhu Appa expressed concern over the matter and said the DCs and superintendents of police of the respective districts were asked to take action immediately.

