1-min read

Muslim Vendors in UP's Mahoba Approach Admin, Say People Refused to Buy Veggies from Them

One of the vendors, Mohd Israr, said he, along with others, had gone to Chikara, Supa, Sijhari and other villages with passes issued by the mandi samiti.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
Representative Image.

Two Muslim vendors in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba have lodged a complaint with the administration, claiming that people refused to buy vegetables while describing them as members of the Tablighi Jamaat, an official said.

"The incident took place on Saturday. Two vegetables sellers came to me and gave a complaint, alleging that they had gone to sell vegetables when villagers misbehaved, terming them Tablighis," Additional District Magistrate Ram Suresh Verma told PTI.

Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar, however, said he was "not aware" of the matter.

One of the vendors, Mohd Israr, said he, along with others, had gone to Chikara, Supa, Sijhari and other villages with passes issued by the mandi samiti.

Initially, villagers purchased vegetables but when they came to know that we are Muslims, they returned these, terming us members of the Tablighi Jamaat, he claimed.

"On directives of the ADM, the SDM has taken our statements and also visited the villages where the incident took place, he said.



