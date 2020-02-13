Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Muslim Woman Cremated as Per Hindu Rituals after Lucknow Hospital’s Negligence Leads to Exchange of Dead Bodies

Police officials said that both families are currently in touch with the hospital authorities.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 13, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Muslim Woman Cremated as Per Hindu Rituals after Lucknow Hospital’s Negligence Leads to Exchange of Dead Bodies
Representative Image. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, two dead bodies belonging to a Hindu and Muslim family were exchanged, leading to the cremation of a Muslim woman as per Hindu rituals.

The incident took place at Sahara Hospital in Lucknow.

Two senior women, identified as 73-year-old Ishrat Mirza and 78-year-old Archana Garg, had been admitted to the hospital for some time. Both patients died on February 11.

Afterward, Garg's family took her body and went ahead with the cremation. But a day later, Mirza's family realised that her dead body had been handed over to Garg’s kin. By the time hospital authorities realised their mistake, Mirza's body had already been cremated as per Hindu rituals.

Police officials said that both families are currently in touch with the hospital authorities.

