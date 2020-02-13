Muslim Woman Cremated as Per Hindu Rituals after Lucknow Hospital’s Negligence Leads to Exchange of Dead Bodies

Lucknow: In a bizarre incident, two dead bodies belonging to a Hindu and Muslim family were exchanged, leading to the cremation of a Muslim woman as per Hindu rituals.

The incident took place at Sahara Hospital in Lucknow.

Two senior women, identified as 73-year-old Ishrat Mirza and 78-year-old Archana Garg, had been admitted to the hospital for some time. Both patients died on February 11.

Afterward, Garg's family took her body and went ahead with the cremation. But a day later, Mirza's family realised that her dead body had been handed over to Garg’s kin. By the time hospital authorities realised their mistake, Mirza's body had already been cremated as per Hindu rituals.

Police officials said that both families are currently in touch with the hospital authorities.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.