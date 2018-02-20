Muslim Women in Bhopal Warn Centre Not to Meddle With Shariat, Say 'Triple Talaq Matter of AIMPLB'

Claiming that ‘triple talaq’ comes under the jurisdiction of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and not the Centre, hundreds of Muslim women gathered in Bhopal on Tuesday to protest against the government’s intervention.Muslim women from all age groups gathered at Neelam Park in Bhopal before taking out a rally till Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.While they criticised the practice of instant triple talaq, they also said that the Centre shouldn’t be allowed to intervene in Shariat, which they claim is “Allah’s voice”.A similar protest was organized in Ujjain around 160 km from Bhopal some time ago and another one is being planned in Indore in the coming days.Saleha Rizwan, a senior AIMPLB women’s wing functionary told News18 that the Centre should refrain from meddling into affairs of the AIMPLB.“If the government jails the husband for pronouncing triple talaq, who would take care of the family,” she said.On being asked what if Muslim women given talaq are left to fend for themselves, Rizwan said that religious groups would take care of such women. “The government should rather focus on promoting education, arrangement for orphan kids and welfare measures.”Youngster Afsa Shahid, a post-graduate from a local Islamic seminary, who was part of the protest talking to News18, claimed that out of the total number of divorce cases, barely 0.3% cases were of triple talaq. However, Shahid also clarified that she was against instant triple talaq.“Ulemas are fighting hard to terminate this evil (instant triple talaq) but the Centre should not interfere in Shariat laws,” said the Islamic scholar, adding, “Shariat empowers men to pronounce triple talaq according to their will”.A housewife and resident of Neelam Park colony, Firdaus Shahid Khan too voiced a similar opinion.Islam is the only religion that allows both men and women to call off marriage if they don’t find each other suitable, she observed.Khan also said that Muslims are bound to follow all the decisions that come from the Supreme Court, but won’t tolerate any interference in Shariat, which is Allah’s words.Executive member of AIMPLB, Aif Masood said that the basic aim of such protests were to warn the central government that Muslim women, too, were against these changes in the Shariat. Underlining the contribution of women in upholding the tradition of Shariat, he called upon the new generation of Muslim women to come forward to keep the “rich tradition” intact.