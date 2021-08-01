Muslim Women Rights Day 2021: Govt Marks 2nd Anniversary of 'Historic' Step to Ban Triple Talaq

It was on August 1, 2019, that the Narendra Modi government passed the Triple Talaq bill in Parliament, abolishing the practice of instant divorce and ‘nikah halala’ in the Muslim community, and since then, the day is celebrated as Muslim Women Rights Day as the government marks gender equality.

On the second anniversary of the event on Sunday, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, WCD Minister Smriti Irani and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav participated in the celebrations held at Naqvi’s residence. Similar programmes have been organised all over the country keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind.

According to the minority affairs ministry, there has been a significant drop in the number of cases of Triple Talaq since the law came into being.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said: “Our government believes in decision delivery and that’s why we have seen such historic steps. Not just abolishing triple talaq, we also saw how ‘mehram’ was done away with and women can go for Haj.”

As per the data available with the government, post the bill being passed, cases have gone down by 80 per cent.

Before 2019, Uttar Pradesh had registered 63,400 cases which now stand at 281. In Bihar, 38,000 cases before 2019 have now been reduced to 49. Rajasthan and Haryana too have seen reduction in cases.

Irani said: “Today is the day to salute the spirit and struggle of women who suffered in absence of such a bill. It’s been a strong resolve by the Modi government.”

Bhupender Yadav, also a part of the Triple Talaq bill committee in Parliament, said: “No society can progress without the progress of its women. To ensure gender justice is the responsibility of every government but it was done alone by PM Modi.”

Sources say that the government will organise a big programme next year to mark the third anniversary of the day in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium where women from all over India will attend. PM Narendra Modi is also likely to be invited for this programme.

