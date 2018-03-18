English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslim Women Stage Silent Protest Against Triple Talaq Bill in Lucknow
The protest was organised by the women wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board. The IT cell of women wing of AIMPLB also stated that they will be waging a war against the Triple Talaq Bill on social networking platforms as well.
Muslim women protesting against the Triple Talaq Bill.
Lucknow: A large number of Muslim women staged a silent protest in Lucknow against the Triple Talaq Bill and requested Narendra Modi Government to reconsider it.
The protest was organised by the women wing of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.
The IT cell of women wing of AIMPLB also stated that they will be waging a war against the Triple Talaq Bill on social networking platforms as well.
Muslim women from Lucknow and adjoining areas gathered at Teele Wali Masjid with placards with messages like “We Demand Take Back Triple Talaq Bill”, “Triple Talaq Bill Suppresses Women” and “Honourable President Sharia Doesn’t Enslave or Chain Muslim Women. Take Back Your Statement.”
Heading the protest, Asma Zehra, executive committee members of AIMPLB, said that Triple Talaq Bill, which recommends three years of imprisonment for husbands giving triple talaq, is interfering with Sharia Law and that is not acceptable to the Muslim women in India.
Zehra told News18, “All the Muslim women have firm belief in Sharia Law and they do not need any bill on triple talaq. It all started with gender justice and women’s right but later on this was politicized.”
“Hence, the bill was not in favour of the real cause, right now there is an attempt to interfere with the Muslim personal laws and nothing else,” she added.
“If the government is really serious about us then they should focus more on eve teasing, rape, girls’ education and women safety. This bill will put Muslim women in a deeper trouble as the man will go to jail and at the same time there is no provision for any kind of maintenance money. In such a case, we strongly condemn the Triple Talaq Bill and request the government to reconsider it and take it back,” Zehra said.
After the protest, a memorandum against the bill was also handed over to the district administration for the President of India.
On the occasion, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Maulana Ateeq Bastavi, advocate Zafaryab Jilani and other renowned Muslim activists and scholars were present at the site of the protest.
