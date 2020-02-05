Muslims Already Affected by CAA, Let Rajinikanth Raise Voice for Them: Kanimozhi
Kanimozhi was reacting to Rajinikanth's statements earlier in the day in Chennai that 'CAA is no threat to Muslims' and if they face trouble he will be the first person to raise voice for them.
File photo of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
New Delhi: DMK Lok Sabha member M K Kanimozhi on Wednesday challenged popular actor Rajinikanth to raise his voice for Muslims, saying they have "already been affected" by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and are protesting on streets against the law.
Reacting to his statements earlier in the day in Chennai that "CAA is no threat to Muslims" and "if they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them," Kanimozhi, daughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, told PTI that "Muslims in India have already been affected due to CAA".
"Let him (Rajinikanth) come forward and raise his voice for the affected Muslims", she said.
She said the members of the community have been protesting as the law leaves out Muslims.,
Asked whether Rajinikanth, through this pro-CAA statement, was moving closer to the BJP, the MP from Tuticorin said, "What he has said is no different from the BJP's narrative which we have been listening in parliament for the last few days".
Under CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.
Rajinikanth had asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims. He wondered as to how Muslims, who chose to stay back in India following Partition will be sent out of the country. Besides, the central government had assured that Indian people will have no issues in view of CAA, he noted.
He charged that some political parties were instigating people against the CAA for their selfish interests.
