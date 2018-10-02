English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslims Are Ram's Descendants, Should Help Build Temple, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s comments come at a time when Hindutva groups are increasing pressure on the Centre to ensure speedy construction of Ram temple.
File image of Union Minister Giriraj Singh. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: In a controversial statement, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday urged Muslims to help in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as "they were also the descendants of Lord Ram and not Mughal Emperor Babur".
Singh, who was speaking at a function in Mathura’s Naujheel area, added, "If Hindus run out of patience, they will take over Mathura, Ayodhya and Kashi."
Insisting that Hindus do not have “more than two children on an average”, he said: “People in the rural areas have accepted this criteria but there is one category which is not ready to accept and continues to have a chain of children including one in lap, one in womb and one on their back.”
He also slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for portraying himself as “Shiv Bhakt” but expelling members who worship Lord Shiva. "If you are true Hindus, stop having beef at your parties and don't visit temples only before the elections," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Singh’s comments come only a few days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that all Indians are Hindu by identity and at a time when Hindutva groups are increasing pressure on the Centre to ensure speedy construction of the temple.
Singh’s comments come only a few days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat claimed that all Indians are Hindu by identity and at a time when Hindutva groups are increasing pressure on the Centre to ensure speedy construction of the temple.
