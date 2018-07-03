Muslims Demolish Parts of Mosques to Make Way For Kumbh Mela Preparations in Allahabad

Muslims in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad have lent a hand to the preparations for the Kumbh Mela by demolishing parts of mosques that were obstructing the road-widening project.Work is underway in the old city area of Allahabad ahead of the Mela, which is due early next year and is expected to see millions of devotees throng to the city.“We have done this by our own will. These sections were built on government land and have been demolished. The government is widening roads ahead of Kumbh mela and we support it,” said one of the Muslim residents quoted by ANI.The dates of the 'Shahi Snan; for the 'akharas' are January 15 (Makar Sankranti), February 4 and 10.The Yogi Adityanath government has been promoting the Kumbh Mela at international destinations, including London. Blaming the past government for not promoting the fair like it should have been, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, “In the past, not enough efforts were made by the previous governments to glorify the Kumbh Mela. But now after the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumbh is now known to the world and is being recognised internationally.”