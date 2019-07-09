Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Muslims Distribute Food at Re-consecration Ceremony of Hauz Qazi Temple in Show of Communal Harmony

Abdul Baqir, the president of the Lal Kuan resident welfare association, said people from the Muslim community also helped Hindu "brothers and sisters" to successfully mark their procession.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Muslims Distribute Food at Re-consecration Ceremony of Hauz Qazi Temple in Show of Communal Harmony
VHP workers hold a 'shobha yatra' in the Hauz Qazi area of old Delhi, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The area witnessed a tension few days ago after a row over parking led to eruption of clashes between two groups and vandalisation of a small temple. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Scores of people from different communities participated in a ceremony to install new idols at a temple in Hauz Qazi area here, which was vandalised last week after a fight over parking took a communal turn.

In signs of rapprochement, Muslims participated in distributing water, cold drinks and food during a procession that was taken in the area.

Abdul Baqir, the president of the Lal Kuan resident welfare association, said people from the Muslim community also helped Hindu "brothers and sisters" to successfully mark their procession.

"We have been helping out them since morning," Baqir said.

"The new idols have been placed after the purification of the temple," said Anil Kumar Pandey, the priest of the Durga Mandir in Lal Kuan.

Tara Chand Saxena, a resident of the Durga Mandir Street, said the temple committee had borne the expenses. The priest performed rituals, following which the procession was taken out.

Clashes had broken out between two groups from different communities on June 30 over the parking of a scooter, following which the temple was vandalised. The police have so far arrested seven men and apprehended eight juveniles in connection with the vandalism.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari and Hans Raj Hans also participated in the function. People were wearing saffron T-shirts and chanting slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' during the procession.

"We appreciate the Aman (peace) Committee's move where they are welcoming the Hindu community people," said Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief and Northeast Delhi MP.

Goel hit out at local MLA and Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

"Last week, some people, including Aam Aadmi Party MLA Imran Hussain, tried to escalate communal tension in the area after a temple was vandalised," the Rajya Sabha MP said. "We condemned this act and asked police to take action against him, but they did not take any action against Hussain till now."

Hussain had rejected the charges and also filed police complaint against Goel.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor also questioned Hussain's absence in the procession.

According to a senior police officer, the presence of police and paramilitary personnel will be taken off gradually. Some police presence would be there in the area for a couple of days.

Shamin Ahmad (65), a member of the Aman Committee, said: "We condemned the incident that had happened. People from outside Lal Kuan came here and tried create communal tension in the area."

"I have not seen situation like this from past 27 years. When the Babri Masjid demolished, only then the curfew was placed here. But after that nothing like this happened," said Mohammad Shahi (47), a local who has a business of marriage cards.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram