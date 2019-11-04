Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Muslims Facing 'Systematic Discrimination' in Criminal Justice System, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

A court in Rampur of Uttar Pradesh had convicted six accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008.

PTI

Updated:November 4, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Muslims Facing 'Systematic Discrimination' in Criminal Justice System, Says Asaduddin Owaisi
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged members of the minority community were experiencing "systemic discrimination" in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in power.

He was reacting to the acquittal of one of the accused in the 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack case by a court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

In another tweet, Owaisi asked "Who were the real culprits? Will Gulab Khan be compensated for the indignity that he & his family had to endure?"

A court in Rampur of Uttar Pradesh had convicted six accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008.

The additional district judge held them guilty under various sections.

It, however, acquitted Muhammad Kausar (a resident of Pratapgarh) and Gulab Khan (a resident of Bareilly), accused of hiding the weapons used in the attack.

In 2008, terrorists attacked the Rampur-based CRPF group centre, in which seven CRPF jawans and one civilian were killed, while some jawans and citizens had sustained serious injuries.

Cases were registered against eight people under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, The Explosive Substances Act and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram