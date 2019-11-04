Muslims Facing 'Systematic Discrimination' in Criminal Justice System, Says Asaduddin Owaisi
A court in Rampur of Uttar Pradesh had convicted six accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008.
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged members of the minority community were experiencing "systemic discrimination" in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in power.
He was reacting to the acquittal of one of the accused in the 2008 Rampur CRPF camp attack case by a court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Muslims are incarcerated in terror cases only to be acquitted after decades. We experience systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in powerThe double injustice here is not only to Gulab Khan but also to the victims of Rampur attack [1/2] https://t.co/7wNxdq784x— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) November 3, 2019
In another tweet, Owaisi asked "Who were the real culprits? Will Gulab Khan be compensated for the indignity that he & his family had to endure?"
A court in Rampur of Uttar Pradesh had convicted six accused, including two Pakistani nationals, in the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008.
The additional district judge held them guilty under various sections.
It, however, acquitted Muhammad Kausar (a resident of Pratapgarh) and Gulab Khan (a resident of Bareilly), accused of hiding the weapons used in the attack.
In 2008, terrorists attacked the Rampur-based CRPF group centre, in which seven CRPF jawans and one civilian were killed, while some jawans and citizens had sustained serious injuries.
Cases were registered against eight people under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, The Explosive Substances Act and The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
- Meet Baby Elephant Durga, the New Mascot for Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh
- Dell XPS 13 7390 Review: By Far The Best Windows Ultrabook That Money Can Buy
- ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Beta Update: Season 10, Team Deathmatch Ruins Map, MP5K Gun and More