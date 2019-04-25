English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muslims Flee, Christians Grieve as Sri Lankan Town Mend from Bombings
As mourners buried the remains of their loved ones killed by the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, hundreds of Muslim refugees fled Negombo on the country’s west coast where communal tensions have flared in recent days. Crammed into buses organized by community leaders and police, they left fearing for their safety after threats of revenge from locals. The fallout from Sunday’s attacks appears set to render them homeless once more.
Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
