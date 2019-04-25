Take the pledge to vote

Muslims Flee, Christians Grieve as Sri Lankan Town Mend from Bombings

As mourners buried the remains of their loved ones killed by the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, hundreds of Muslim refugees fled Negombo on the country’s west coast where communal tensions have flared in recent days. Crammed into buses organized by community leaders and police, they left fearing for their safety after threats of revenge from locals. The fallout from Sunday’s attacks appears set to render them homeless once more.

Updated:April 25, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Muslims Flee, Christians Grieve as Sri Lankan Town Mend from Bombings
Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
[caption id="attachment_2116847" align="alignnone" width="875"]As mourners buried the remains of their loved ones killed by the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, hundreds of Muslim refugees fled Negombo on the country’s west coast where communal tensions have flared in recent days. Crammed into buses organized by community leaders and police, they left fearing for their safety after threats of revenge from locals. The fallout from Sunday’s attacks appears set to render them homeless once more. In this photo, Family members are seen mourning the demise of eight-month-old baby and grandmother. (Image: Reuters) As mourners buried the remains of their loved ones killed by the Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks in Sri Lanka, hundreds of Muslim refugees fled Negombo on the country’s west coast where communal tensions have flared in recent days. Crammed into buses organized by community leaders and police, they left fearing for their safety after threats of revenge from locals. The fallout from Sunday’s attacks appears set to render them homeless once more.

In this photo, Family members are seen mourning the demise of eight-month-old baby and grandmother. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116857" align="alignnone" width="875"]Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116853" align="alignnone" width="875"]Locals watch a funeral procession, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Locals watch a funeral procession, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116855" align="alignnone" width="875"]Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116849" align="alignnone" width="875"]Security forces stand guard at St. Antony shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Security forces stand guard at St. Antony shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116859" align="alignnone" width="875"]Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Pakistan refugees rest inside a mosque in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116845" align="alignnone" width="875"]Buddhist monks take part in a prayer ceremony at a buddhist temple for the victims, three days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Buddhist monks take part in a prayer ceremony at a buddhist temple for the victims, three days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116861" align="alignnone" width="875"]Family members pray for their mother, a victim of the suicide attacks on churches and luxury hotels, at the site of a mass burial in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Family members pray for their mother, a victim of the suicide attacks on churches and luxury hotels, at the site of a mass burial in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116851" align="alignnone" width="875"]Security forces stand guard at St. Antony shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo. (Image: Reuters) Security forces stand guard at St. Antony shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]

[caption id="attachment_2116863" align="alignnone" width="875"]Family members mourn for their mother, a victim of the suicide attacks on churches and luxury hotels, at the site of a mass burial in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) Family members mourn for their mother, a victim of the suicide attacks on churches and luxury hotels, at the site of a mass burial in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)[/caption]
