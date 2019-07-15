‘Muslims Have 50 Wives, 1,050 Kids’: UP BJP MLA Courts Controversy With Remark

Lucknow: Known for making controversial statements, Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia, on Monday said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an “animalistic tendency".

“In the Muslim society, people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1,050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. Giving birth to only two to four children is considered normal in the society,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ANI on Sunday.

Singh has been in the news, time and again, for his controversial statements. Earlier this month, the Ballia legislator had termed doctors as “demons” who did not serve the poor. “Doctors working in government hospitals bargain with patients and have turned into demons. I pray to God that he gives them right thinking,” he had said.

In July last year, he had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.

“It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) for every couple to have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control, and Hindutva would remain intact,” he had said.