‘Muslims Have 50 Wives, 1,050 Kids’: UP BJP MLA Courts Controversy With Remark
Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia, on Monday said that Muslims who have several wives and children have an 'animalistic tendency'.
File photo of BJP MLA Surendra Singh.
Lucknow: Known for making controversial statements, Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Ballia, on Monday said that Muslims who have many wives and children in large numbers have an “animalistic tendency".
“In the Muslim society, people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1,050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. Giving birth to only two to four children is considered normal in the society,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ANI on Sunday.
Singh has been in the news, time and again, for his controversial statements. Earlier this month, the Ballia legislator had termed doctors as “demons” who did not serve the poor. “Doctors working in government hospitals bargain with patients and have turned into demons. I pray to God that he gives them right thinking,” he had said.
In July last year, he had said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.
“It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) for every couple to have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control, and Hindutva would remain intact,” he had said.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Final | Why Umpires Awarded Six Runs & Not Five for Stokes' Incident in Final Over
- Scarlett Johansson Says Her Casting Remarks Were 'Widely Taken Out of Context'
- World Cup Final | Dear Cricket Gods, Why so Cruel on New Zealand?
- Greatest Sunday in Sport History? Wimbledon and Cricket World Cup Final Had Fans at the Edge of Their Seats
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Redmi 6A For Rs 6,199 Now, But Why Not Buy a Redmi 7A at Rs 5,999 Instead?