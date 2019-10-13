Muslims in India Happiest in the World Courtesy Hindu Culture, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the happiest Muslims in the world are found in India, courtesy Hindu culture. Addressing a gathering, Bhagwat said Hindu was not a religion, language or name of country. “It’s the culture of all those who live in India,” he said, adding that when any nation has deviated from the right path, “it has come to us in search of truth”.

“When Jews were wandering, India was the only nation where they got shelter. The Parsis practise their religion freely only in India. The happiest Muslims are found in India. Why is it so? Because we are Hindus,” he said.

The RSS chief added: “Many in India are ashamed of proclaiming their Hindu identity. There are some who will say they are proud of being Hindu. There are others who will say they are Hindu, but show their annoyance at the continuous utterance of the word. There are some who are cautious about their Hindu identity because their interest are affected.”

Bhagwat said it was necessary to organise the society and all sections must move together, an aim the RSS was working towards. "We have no hatred towards anyone. We must move together for building a better society that can bring changes and help develop the country as a whole," he said.

In his Vijayadashmi address, the RSS chief had said the Sangh was firm on its vision that ‘Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra’. "The vision and proclamation of the Sangh regarding the identity of the nation, social identity of all of us, and the identity of the country's nature, are clear, well-thought-of and firm that Bharat is Hindustan, Hindu Rashtra," he said.

"Those who belong to Bharat, those who are descendants of Bharatiya ancestors, those who are working for the ultimate glory of nation and joining hands in enhancing peace, respecting and welcoming all diversities; all those Bharatiyas are Hindus," he asserted.

Bhagwat had also labelled lynching a “Western construct”, saying the practice does not have its origin in India. He sought to dissociate Indian tradition and history from the “foreign” phenomenon found in other religious texts of the country.

“There is an attempt by some people to defame the country, to use its diversity to spark rows. The term being used these days is ‘lynching’ – it never happened in Bharat. What is the origin of this term, there is old story regarding it is found in other religions.”

