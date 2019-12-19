Take the pledge to vote

Muslims of India Need Not Fear Citizenship Law, Says Ajmer Dargah Spiritual Head

He said the government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of muslim community and submit a factual report after hearing their grievances so that the fear and myths shrouding to the new law are cleared.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
Muslims of India Need Not Fear Citizenship Law, Says Ajmer Dargah Spiritual Head
Students along with general public hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Jaipur The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims of the country and they need not fear as it does not pose any danger to their citizenship, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said on Thursday.

He said the government should constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of muslim community and submit a factual report after hearing their grievances so that the fear and myths shrouding to the new law are cleared.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against Muslims living in the country. Any muslim living in the country need not fear as there is no danger to their citizenship. But, there is a need to clarify the fear and myth spread among Muslims in the country," the Dargah Deewan said.

Referring to the Delhi police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Abedin appealed to the Centre to issue a guideline to police to not use force on students and not act in a way as if the pupils of the university are criminals.

He also appealed the students of the university to not take law in their hands as they are the future of the country and their parents and family have high hopes from them.

