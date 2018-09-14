Members of Muslim and Hindu communities in two villages of Bihar's Kaimur district came together to bury their differences, months after communal tensions were stoked by processions on Ram Navami.It all started on September 11, when some children of Hindu-dominated Malik Sarai village decided to play a cricket match with boys of the neighbouring Moghalpura village, which has a significant Muslim population.For the elders of the two villages, the proposal was unthinkable.However, Bhabhua DSP Ajay Prasad sensed the proposition as an opportunity to restore harmony in the restive villages.Prasad initiated talks with elders of villages and persuaded residents of Moghalpura to be a part of the Sadvbhavna Yatra (peace procession).When they reached Mailk Sarai, they were surprised to receive a warm welcome. People from the Hindu community wore skull caps and showered rose petals on their Muslim brothers.Moghulpura villagers too had worn saffron coloured ‘chunris’.The neighbours hugged each other, enjoyed sherbet, sweets and pan as they decided to bury the hatchet.Some onlookers from both the villages could even be seen sobbing, after what they described as a feeling of regret for the past.Prasad gives all the credit to the children who thought of a cricket match. He along with Sub Divisional Magistrate Anupam Singh planned the reunion."This area falls under Chainpur police station. But don't go by the name. Not a single SHO has lived here with peace. A DSP rank officer too spends sleepless nights. But innocence of children has hopefully ended this cycle", he added.The animosity between the two villages had intensified in March when some miscreants at Moghalpura threw stones on a Ram Navami procession coming from Malik Sarai.The incident led to a series of clashes. The Chainpur Police station registered five cases on the complaints of warring factions. Prasad is now hopeful of out of the court settlement after rapprochement.