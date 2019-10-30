Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Must Allow Oppn Leaders to Visit Valley': EU Delegation in J&K Says Govt Must Address 'Disbalance'

This is the first visit by any international delegation to the state after August 5, when Parliament scrapped the state’s special status and split it into two Union territories.

News18.com

Updated:October 30, 2019, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Must Allow Oppn Leaders to Visit Valley': EU Delegation in J&K Says Govt Must Address 'Disbalance'
Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation board a shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

A delegation of European Union parliamentarians, who are currently visiting Kashmir, said they were “friends” of India and were in the Valley to “find facts”. The members also condemned the killing of five non-locals in Kulgam on Tuesday, the day they arrived in the Valley.

“We are your friends, we are here to find facts,” a member of the team said in an interaction with media persons. The members said that they had fascinating meetings with representatives of the civil society where issues ranging from re-opening of schools and corruption were discussed.

Nicolaus Fest, a European Union MP, however said the government should allow opposition leaders to visit the Valley. “I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it.”

This is the first visit by any international delegation to the state after August 5, when Parliament scrapped the state’s special status and split it into two Union territories.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram