'Must Allow Oppn Leaders to Visit Valley': EU Delegation in J&K Says Govt Must Address 'Disbalance'
This is the first visit by any international delegation to the state after August 5, when Parliament scrapped the state’s special status and split it into two Union territories.
Members of European Union Parliamentary delegation board a shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar, Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
A delegation of European Union parliamentarians, who are currently visiting Kashmir, said they were “friends” of India and were in the Valley to “find facts”. The members also condemned the killing of five non-locals in Kulgam on Tuesday, the day they arrived in the Valley.
“We are your friends, we are here to find facts,” a member of the team said in an interaction with media persons. The members said that they had fascinating meetings with representatives of the civil society where issues ranging from re-opening of schools and corruption were discussed.
Nicolaus Fest, a European Union MP, however said the government should allow opposition leaders to visit the Valley. “I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it.”
