If You're Not Interested in Yoga, You're Just Waiting for Death, Says Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, on Monday endorsed the packaging of yoga as a consumer product for the masses and said that the practice must be universal.Speaking at a session titled ‘New Mantras for Life’ at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019 on Monday, Sadhguru emphasised on the importance of delivering yoga and spirituality in a consumable way. "There used to be an advertisement in California: If you go to India, enlightenment will take 12 years. Here it will take 50$ and 30 minutes," he said.Ramdev echoed a similar sentiment and said that yoga must be for all. "There's no problem in the packaging of yoga. Yoga is in our basic character and nature. But how to simplify and send it to masses is the issue," he said, adding: "It can't be my yoga or your yoga. It is universal."Sadhguru said that many people saw spirituality as a disability. "It is not a disability. If it is then ban it. We can enhance life to a point where others think we are super humans," he said, adding, "If you're not interested in yoga, you're just waiting for death."Ramdev said, “We have always sung songs of progress. All progress belongs to God, so there can't be any opposition to that. I am against communalism but I am not against Brahmans, but I'm against Brahmanism. Some people forcefully became custodians of Vedas. But it belongs to all of us."About the issue of yoga being linked to religion, Ramdev said that spirituality and religion in India are one and the same. "It became differentiated when translated in foreign languages," he said.