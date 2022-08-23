'Must Exercise Restraint in Abusing Other Systems': SC Says on IMA's Plea Against Ramdev for Criticising Allopathy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised Baba Ramdev for his demeaning remarks against modern medicine systems like Allopathy.

“What happened to Baba Ramdev? He can popularise his system, but why should he criticise other systems. We all respect him, he popularized yoga but he shouldn’t criticize other systems. What is the guarantee that his system will work? He cannot refuse doctor system. He must exercise restraint in abusing other systems,” Chief Justice NV Ramana said, according to Live Law.

The apex court made the observation while hearing a petition by Indian Medical Association (IMA), seeking control over the “smear campaigns” and negative advertisements against modern medicines, doctors and Covid-19 vaccination.

The three-judge bench led by the Chief Justice also issued a notice to the centre, Health Ministry and Advertising Standards Council of India and other bodies seeking its reply on IMA’s plea.

The IMA had argued that “disparaging” statements were made by Ayush companies to mislead the general public.

“They say that doctors were taking allopathy medicines but still succumbing to COVID. If this goes one, unabated then it will cause serious prejudice to us”, the counsel appearing for the IMA submitted.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court, while dealing with a suit related to Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali ‘Coronil’, observed that the public at large must not be misled by making statements against allopathy.

“You are welcome to have your followers, you’re welcome to have your disciples, who will believe whatever you say. But please do not mislead the public at large by saying what is more than what the official,” Justice Anup J Bhambhani orally remarked.

The court was dealing with a suit filed by several doctors’ associations alleging Ramdev’s public statement affects them as Coronil does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading.

