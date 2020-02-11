Mustafabad Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Jagdish Pradhan from BJP is leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Mustafabad (मुस्तफाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East Delhi region and North East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh. Mustafabad is part of 2. North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Mustafabad is one of the only two swing seats in Delhi where the victory margin in the previous three Assembly elections was less than 5% of the total votes polled. Mustafabad was one of the three seats which BJP won in the 2015 elections. Mustafabad is one of the only four seats in which the Congress came in second in the 2015 Assembly elections. Congress had won zero seats in 2015.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.6%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,62,642 eligible electors, of which 1,44,672 were male, 1,17,965 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mustafabad in 2020 is 815.4.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Mustafabad, there are a total of 4098 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,33,445 eligible electors, of which 1,29,496 were male, 1,03,923 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,982 eligible electors, of which 1,13,320 were male, 91,628 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,68,508 eligible electors, of which 94,318 were male, 74,166 female.

The number of service voters in Mustafabad in 2015 was 19. In 2013, there were 28 and in 2008 there were 24.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Jagdish Pradhan of BJP won in this seat by defeating Hasan Ahmed of INC by a margin of 6,031 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.33% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Hasan Ahmed of INC won in this seat defeating Jagdish Pradhan of BJP by a margin of 1,896 votes which was 1.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.24% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Hasan Ahmed of INC won in this seat defeating Yogender Kumar Sharma of BJP by a margin of 979 votes which was 1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.7% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 69. Mustafabad Assembly segment of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Manoj Tiwari won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the North East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 13 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 17 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mustafabad are: Ali Mehdi (INC), Jagdish Pradhan (BJP), Mayur Bhan (NCP), Suresh Kumar Malkani (BSP), Haji Yunus (AAP), Anil Kumar Gupta (LJP), Imran Matlub Khan (TSP), Kamal (HND), Poonam (NYP), Manish Kumar (MKVP), Murari Lal (AAPP), Vivek Tomar (NYP), Subhash (RJM), Shama Parveen (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.55%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 70.85%, while it was 71.76% in 2013. In 2008, 58.1% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -0.3%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 254 polling stations in 69. Mustafabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 192. In 2013 there were 181 polling stations and in 2008, there were 171.

Extent:

69. Mustafabad constituency comprises of the following areas of North East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 97 (Part) Karwal Nagar (Census Town) EB No. 1-81, 83-89 and 94-135 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 98 Mustafabad (Census Town) and Ziauddin Pur (Census Town) Delhi Municipal Corporation Ward No. 97(PT), 98(PT) Baqiabad EB No. 1-17. 4 municipal wards (Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar East, Mustafabad, Nehru Vihar) of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Mustafabad is 2.98 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110094

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Mustafabad is: 28°42'16.9"N 77°18'21.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mustafabad results.

Click here for live election results of Mustafabad Assembly seat and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.