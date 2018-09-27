English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mutha Canal Wall Breaks in Pune Flooding Low-Lying Areas, Traffic Along Dandekar Pool Disrupted
Residents of the adjoining areas were being evacuated temporarily by the civic administration and traffic remained disrupted due to waterlogging. The videos of flooded roads in the affected areas have hence gone viral.
Several houses in the low-lying areas were left inundated, but no casualty has been reported so far.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Mula-Mutha Canal in Pune witnessed an unexpected breach on Thursday morning, which resulted in huge outflow of water in the adjoining areas. The Mutha canal flows from Khadakwasla dam through the city to rural low-lying areas.
The breach took place around 11am causing panic and chaos among people. Several houses in the low-lying areas were left inundated, but no casualty has been reported so far.
Residents of the adjoining areas were being evacuated temporarily by the civic administration and traffic remained disrupted due to waterlogging. The videos of the flooded roads in the affected areas have hence gone viral.
The flooding has been reportedly caused after the side wall along the Mutha right bank canal was washed away, India Today reported.
However, the cause of the breach is yet to be ascertained. The most affected regions are Janata Vasahat locality, Dandekar bridge near Parvati Hill and Sinhgad Road. The repairing process will begin at the earliest, said the disaster management team of Pune Municipal Corporation.
After two hours of continuous outflow of water into the roads, the irrigation department stopped further release of water from Khadakwasla Dam.
The breach took place around 11am causing panic and chaos among people. Several houses in the low-lying areas were left inundated, but no casualty has been reported so far.
Residents of the adjoining areas were being evacuated temporarily by the civic administration and traffic remained disrupted due to waterlogging. The videos of the flooded roads in the affected areas have hence gone viral.
The flooding has been reportedly caused after the side wall along the Mutha right bank canal was washed away, India Today reported.
However, the cause of the breach is yet to be ascertained. The most affected regions are Janata Vasahat locality, Dandekar bridge near Parvati Hill and Sinhgad Road. The repairing process will begin at the earliest, said the disaster management team of Pune Municipal Corporation.
After two hours of continuous outflow of water into the roads, the irrigation department stopped further release of water from Khadakwasla Dam.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Jio Effect: Airtel Follows Vodafone to Launch 6 Combo Recharge Packs From Rs 25 Onwards
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's Fee Bigger than Thugs Of Hindostan Budget? Deets Inside
- Daimler Appoints First Non-German CEO in 132 Year History
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...