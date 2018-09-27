Mutha Canal Wall Breaks in Pune Flooding Low-Lying Areas, Traffic Along Dandekar Pool Disrupted

The Mula-Mutha Canal in Pune witnessed an unexpected breach on Thursday morning, which resulted in huge outflow of water in the adjoining areas. The Mutha canal flows from Khadakwasla dam through the city to rural low-lying areas.The breach took place around 11am causing panic and chaos among people. Several houses in the low-lying areas were left inundated, but no casualty has been reported so far.Residents of the adjoining areas were being evacuated temporarily by the civic administration and traffic remained disrupted due to waterlogging. The videos of the flooded roads in the affected areas have hence gone viral.The flooding has been reportedly caused after the side wall along the Mutha right bank canal was washed away, India Today reported.However, the cause of the breach is yet to be ascertained. The most affected regions are Janata Vasahat locality, Dandekar bridge near Parvati Hill and Sinhgad Road. The repairing process will begin at the earliest, said the disaster management team of Pune Municipal Corporation.After two hours of continuous outflow of water into the roads, the irrigation department stopped further release of water from Khadakwasla Dam.