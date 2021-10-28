Mutual Cooperation in Covid Era Will Strengthen India-ASEAN Ties in Future: PM Modi

ASEAN’s unity and centrality has always been an important priority for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Addressing the India-ASEAN Summit virtually, Modi said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and ASEAN's Outlook for the Indo-Pacific are the framework for their shared vision and mutual cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Noting that 2022 will mark completion of 30 years of the India-ASEAN partnership, the prime minister said the important milestone will be celebrated as the 'ASEAN-India Friendship Year'. Modi also said that mutual cooperation in Covid era will keep strengthening the India-ASEAN relations in future.

