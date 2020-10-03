Muzaffanagar Records 41 Fresh COVID-19 Infections, Active Cases Rise To 802

Muzaffarnagar: Forty-one fresh COVID-19 infections were detected in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 802, a senior official said. COVID-19 test results of 1,784 samples were received on Saturday and 41 of them came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.

With this, the total number of active cases in the district has risen to 802, she said. As many as 90 people recovered, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 4,029, the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor