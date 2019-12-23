Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Muzaffarnagar Admin Forms Special Cell to Probe Cases of Violence During Anti-Citizenship Law Protests

Superintendent of Police (Crime) R B Chaurasia said the special cell has started investigating 24 cases registered in connection with the violence on December 20.

PTI

December 23, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
Muzaffarnagar Admin Forms Special Cell to Probe Cases of Violence During Anti-Citizenship Law Protests
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

Muzaffarnagar: The district administration has constituted a special investigation cell to probe cases of violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law here, police said on Monday.

The cell will comprise 18 police personnel, including 13 inspectors.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) R B Chaurasia said the special cell has started investigating 24 cases registered in connection with the violence on December 20.

The cases are registered against 262 people of whom 48 have been arrested, he said.

Police personnel are deployed in adequate numbers to thwart any untoward incident, Chaurasia said.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Restrictions on mobile internet services is still in place in the state.

