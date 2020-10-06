Muzaffarnagar: Cong Takes Out Tractor March Against Farm Laws

Muzaffarnagar: Hundreds of Congress workers and supporters Tuesday took out a tractor protest march against the three recently enacted Central farm legislations, terming them anti-farmer and demanding their withdrawal. The protest march was part of a Maha Kisan Panchayat. It began from the Budahan Mod and passed through different parts of the city before culminating at the government college. This is the revolutionary land of Muzaffarnagar. If farmers can pierce the earth through their plough to feed the nation, they can also throw out the rulers who have taken away their rights, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said in a tweet in HIndi, tagging photos from the protest site. This is a battle cry of farmers, their sons. We will not allow loot on the land of farmers. The government will have to withdraw the black laws, he said. Others who participated in the protest march included state Congress vice president Pankaj Malik, and Jat leader and former Member of Parliament Harender Malik.

They termed the three legislations black laws. The Modi government imposed the three black laws on peasants with the intention of handing over agriculture to the capitalists. The Congress party across the country is agitating under the leadership of Rahul (Gandhi) ji,” Lallu said in another tweet.

