Muzaffarnagar Man Convicted of Killing 7-yr-old after Trying to Rape Her

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, trying cases registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, convicted Tanzim of murdering the child in November 2016 in her village.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar Man Convicted of Killing 7-yr-old after Trying to Rape Her
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Muzaffarnagar: A special court on Tuesday held a 30-year-old man guilty of killing a 7-year-old child after trying to rape her nearly three years ago.

Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, trying cases registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, convicted Tanzim of murdering the child in November 2016 in her village.

The court will decide the quantum of sentence to the convict on Wednesday.

Prosecution counsel Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the case dated back to November 16, 2016, when Tanzim lured away his neighbour's daughter and tried to rape her at a secluded place.

But as the girl began crying, he bludgeoned her to death and fled the scene, said Sharma.

After the girl's parents noticed the child having gone missing, they launched a search for her and found her in pool of blood near their house in a secluded place, said Sharma, adding the girl was rushed to a hospital but declared "brought dead".

The police later registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO.

The police arrested the accused and charge-sheeted him after the investigation. The court held him guilty today.

