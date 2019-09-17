Muzaffarnagar Man Convicted of Killing 7-yr-old after Trying to Rape Her
Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, trying cases registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, convicted Tanzim of murdering the child in November 2016 in her village.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Muzaffarnagar: A special court on Tuesday held a 30-year-old man guilty of killing a 7-year-old child after trying to rape her nearly three years ago.
Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari, trying cases registered under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, convicted Tanzim of murdering the child in November 2016 in her village.
The court will decide the quantum of sentence to the convict on Wednesday.
Prosecution counsel Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the case dated back to November 16, 2016, when Tanzim lured away his neighbour's daughter and tried to rape her at a secluded place.
But as the girl began crying, he bludgeoned her to death and fled the scene, said Sharma.
After the girl's parents noticed the child having gone missing, they launched a search for her and found her in pool of blood near their house in a secluded place, said Sharma, adding the girl was rushed to a hospital but declared "brought dead".
The police later registered a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO.
The police arrested the accused and charge-sheeted him after the investigation. The court held him guilty today.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Review: More Than Anything Else, The Camera is Truly Pro
- Avengers: Endgame Director Says Cancelling Spider Man Deal was Sony's 'Tragic Mistake'
- Rats Can Now Be Trained to Play Hide and Seek With Humans. We're Not Kidding.
- Dream Girl Box Office Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana Sets New Benchmark
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022