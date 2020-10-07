INDIA

Muzaffarnagar Municipal Board Fined Rs 30 Lakh For Polluting Kali River

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Muzaffarnagar municipal board for releasing polluted water into Kali river. The board was found releasing contaminated water into the river through its six drains namely, Niyazupura drain, Shamli road drain, Khaderwala drain, Krishanpuri drain, Sujru drain and New Colony Khalapar drain, UPPCB engineer Imran Ahmad said on Tuesday.

The pollution control body has imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on the municipal board, officials said. The UPPCB has ordered the municipal board to submit the fine within 15 days, they said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
