Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Muzaffarnagar Riots Case: Court Acquits 12 People Citing Lack of Evidence

An SIT had filed charge sheet against 13 people under sections 495 and 436 of the IPC. One person died during the pendency of the case.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Muzaffarnagar Riots Case: Court Acquits 12 People Citing Lack of Evidence
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A local court here has acquitted 12 people due to lack of evidence in connection with the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. Additional District Sessions Judge Sanjive Kumar Tiwari acquitted them under sections 395 (dacoity) and 436 (arson) of the IPC on Tuesday in the riots case.

According to prosecution, an SIT had filed charge sheet against 13 people under sections 495 and 436 of the IPC. One person died during the pendency of the case.

During hearing, three witnesses, including complainant Mohammed Suleman, turned hostile and did not support the prosecution.

It was alleged that a mob set houses on fire and looted property during riots at Iisadh village in the district on September 7, 2013.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram