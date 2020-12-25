Muzaffarnagar Riots: Mayawati Demands Withdrawal of Cases Against All Oppn Leaders

BSP president Mayawati on Friday demanded that cases lodged against Opposition leaders in the state should be withdrawn as is being done with cases on BJP leaders in connection of the Muzaffarnagar communal riots. "In addition to withdrawal of cases filed in the spirit of 'political malice' against BJP leaders in UP, similar cases lodged against all opposition leaders should also be withdrawn," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

"This is the demand of the BSP," she added.

Government lawyer, Rajiv Sharma said that a petition on the withdrawal of the cases has been filed in court and is yet to be heard by the court, according to an Indian Express report. Three sitting BJP MLAs: Sangeet Som, MLA from Sardhana; Suresh Rana, MLA from Shamli police station; MLA Kapil Dev Agarwal from Muzaffarnagar Sadar and right-wing leader Sadhvi Prachi were named in the chargesheet lodged at the Shekheda police station for making inflammatory speeches at the Mahapanchayat held in Nagla Mandor village in September 2013 following which the communal riots broke out.

On August 27, 2013, two young men, Sachin and Gaurav, were beaten to death by a mob in Kaval village. The two were accused of killing a local named Shahnawaz Qureshi. After the mob lynching, a mahapanchayat was convened by the Jat community at Nagla Mandor village Inter College on September 7. Communal violence was reported in the area after the meeting.

An FIR was lodged by Shekheda Police Station incharge Charan Singh Yadav accusing the three BJP MLAs and others for inciting people against a community by giving inflammatory speeches. The Muzaffarnagar riots claimed 65 lives and left thousands homeless. More than 510 cases were filed by the police, out of which a charge sheet has been filed in 175 cases.

Last week, Mayawati had demanded that the Centre should adopt a sympathetic attitude towards the protesting farmers and repeal the three new farm laws.