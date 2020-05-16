INDIA

1-MIN READ

Muzaffarnagar SDM Replaced Over Irregularities in Food Distribution at Quarantine Centre

Representational image (Photo Credit: AP)

During a checking at the quarantine centre in Charthawal area, it was found that an unauthorised person was given the tender of supplying food packets.

  • PTI Muzaffarnagar
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
The district authorities on Saturday replaced Muzaffarnagar (Sadar) SDM Ashok Kumar after alleged irregularities in the distribution of food at a quarantine centre.


Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar said a tehsildar has already been suspended in this connection.


Now, Deepak Kumar will hold the charge of the SDM (Sadar) while Ashok Kumar has been posted as the extra magistrate.


During a checking at the quarantine centre in Charthawal area, it was found that an unauthorised person was given the tender of supplying food packets.

