Former Bihar Min's Husband to be Held for Muzaffarnagar Shelter Home Rape Case

Arrest warrant has been issued against Bihar social welfare minister Manju Verma's husband, Chandeshwar Verma, in connection with the Muzaffarnagar rape scandal where 34 minor girls were sexually abused at a shelter home.Begusarai superintendent of police said that Chandeshwar could be apprehended any moment as his arrest is 'imminent' in the case. The main accused in the case, Brajesh Thakur, had accepted talking to Chandeshwar over the phone.In August, Chandeshwar's wife and social welfare minister Manju Verma was 'forced' to resign over the issue. It was learnt that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called the minister and told her to tender resignation to save the image of his government.Shiva Kumari, wife of the arrested Muzaffarpur district child protection officer Ravi Kumar Raushan, had alleged that Chandeshwar Verma, a former MLC, used to frequently visit the shelter home where 34 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time.Call records of the minister's husband traced by CBI also showed that he had spoken to the key accused in the case Brajesh Thakur 17 times.Ever since Chandeshwar Verma's name surfaced in the case, opposition parties had been demanding Verma’s removal from the state cabinet and the arrest of her husband.The minister had, however, defended her husband earlier and assigned political motives to the allegation. "Some people are busy levelling baseless charges against me and my husband with ulterior, political motives. My husband has absolutely no role in what has happened… If he is found guilty, I will have no qualms in hanging him at a public square," the minister had said at a programme recently.