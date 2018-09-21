English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Bihar Min's Husband to be Held for Muzaffarnagar Shelter Home Rape Case
Bihar superintendent of police said that Chandeshwar could be apprehended any moment as his arrest is 'imminent' in the case. The main accused in the case, Brajesh Thakur, had accepted talking to Chandeshwar over the phone.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail
Loading...
New Delhi: Arrest warrant has been issued against Bihar social welfare minister Manju Verma's husband, Chandeshwar Verma, in connection with the Muzaffarnagar rape scandal where 34 minor girls were sexually abused at a shelter home.
Begusarai superintendent of police said that Chandeshwar could be apprehended any moment as his arrest is 'imminent' in the case. The main accused in the case, Brajesh Thakur, had accepted talking to Chandeshwar over the phone.
In August, Chandeshwar's wife and social welfare minister Manju Verma was 'forced' to resign over the issue. It was learnt that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called the minister and told her to tender resignation to save the image of his government.
Shiva Kumari, wife of the arrested Muzaffarpur district child protection officer Ravi Kumar Raushan, had alleged that Chandeshwar Verma, a former MLC, used to frequently visit the shelter home where 34 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time.
Call records of the minister's husband traced by CBI also showed that he had spoken to the key accused in the case Brajesh Thakur 17 times.
Ever since Chandeshwar Verma's name surfaced in the case, opposition parties had been demanding Verma’s removal from the state cabinet and the arrest of her husband.
The minister had, however, defended her husband earlier and assigned political motives to the allegation. "Some people are busy levelling baseless charges against me and my husband with ulterior, political motives. My husband has absolutely no role in what has happened… If he is found guilty, I will have no qualms in hanging him at a public square," the minister had said at a programme recently.
Begusarai superintendent of police said that Chandeshwar could be apprehended any moment as his arrest is 'imminent' in the case. The main accused in the case, Brajesh Thakur, had accepted talking to Chandeshwar over the phone.
In August, Chandeshwar's wife and social welfare minister Manju Verma was 'forced' to resign over the issue. It was learnt that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had called the minister and told her to tender resignation to save the image of his government.
Shiva Kumari, wife of the arrested Muzaffarpur district child protection officer Ravi Kumar Raushan, had alleged that Chandeshwar Verma, a former MLC, used to frequently visit the shelter home where 34 girls were allegedly raped over a period of time.
Call records of the minister's husband traced by CBI also showed that he had spoken to the key accused in the case Brajesh Thakur 17 times.
Ever since Chandeshwar Verma's name surfaced in the case, opposition parties had been demanding Verma’s removal from the state cabinet and the arrest of her husband.
The minister had, however, defended her husband earlier and assigned political motives to the allegation. "Some people are busy levelling baseless charges against me and my husband with ulterior, political motives. My husband has absolutely no role in what has happened… If he is found guilty, I will have no qualms in hanging him at a public square," the minister had said at a programme recently.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- AFC U-16 Championship: Indian Colts Open Campaign With Narrow Win Against Vietnam
- Legend Michael Phelps Slams WADA for Lifting Russia Doping Ban
- Rhea Chakraborty Gets Heavily Trolled for Sharing These Pictures With Mahesh Bhatt
- Bigg Boss Day 4: S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra Get into a Heated Argument
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...