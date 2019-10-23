English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muzaffarnagar Woman Burnt to Death by Husband over Family Dispute
The incident took place on October 13 in Khatoli district. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the police said.
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband over a family dispute, following which the man was arrested, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on October 13 in Khatoli district, SHO Santosh Kumar Tyagi said.
Anuradha was rushed to a hospital here, where she succumbed to injuries, police said.
A case was registered against her husband Dinesh in connection with the mater, the SHO said.
