Muzaffarnagar Woman Gang-raped by 4 Men While Her Husband Was in Jail

Acting on the orders of a court, police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly raping a woman in her house in Shamli in February.According to the complaint lodged by the woman, the four raped her at her home when her husband was in jail.The woman had approached the court after the police did not register the case.Acting on the directives of the court, a case has been registered against Ikram, Haider, Samer, Ahmad and Ashraf, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.