English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Muzaffarnagar Woman Gives Birth on Road After Hospital Denies Admission
Yusuf said he took her wife Farzana to the government primary health centre after she experienced labour pain yesterday, but the hospital denied her admission.
Representative Image
Muzaffarnagar: A 26-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl on the road after a government hospital in the Budhana town in this district refused to admit her giving no reasons, her husband alleged today.
Yusuf said he took her wife Farzana to the government primary health centre after she experienced labour pain yesterday, but the hospital denied her admission.
"As we were taking her to another hospital, she delivered the baby on the road," he said.
Meanwhile, the hospital denied the allegation that they refused to admit the woman. Doctors at the facility said they had referred the women to the district hospital as her condition was serious.
Yusuf said the police arrived after somebody made a call to the UP100, the official name of the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System.
The police took the woman to the same government health care centre, which again referred her to the district hospital, police said.
Irate family members protested over alleged negligence of hospital in dealing with the case. Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Office Dr PS Mishra said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured of strict action against those found guilty.
Also Watch
Yusuf said he took her wife Farzana to the government primary health centre after she experienced labour pain yesterday, but the hospital denied her admission.
"As we were taking her to another hospital, she delivered the baby on the road," he said.
Meanwhile, the hospital denied the allegation that they refused to admit the woman. Doctors at the facility said they had referred the women to the district hospital as her condition was serious.
Yusuf said the police arrived after somebody made a call to the UP100, the official name of the Uttar Pradesh Police Emergency Management System.
The police took the woman to the same government health care centre, which again referred her to the district hospital, police said.
Irate family members protested over alleged negligence of hospital in dealing with the case. Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Office Dr PS Mishra said he has ordered an inquiry into the incident and assured of strict action against those found guilty.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tik Tik Tik Movie Review: Leave Your Thinking Caps at Home for This Sloppy Slide into Space
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Swiss Mental Toughness Turned Game Around, Coach Says
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Ocean's 8 Film Review: All-Female Cast Let Down By Male Director and Production Crew
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?