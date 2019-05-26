Muzaffarnagar Woman Jumps into Canal with 5-year-old Son After Her Objectionable Photo Goes Viral

A 30-year-old woman jumped into a canal with her five-year-old son apparently after her objectionable photo had gone viral on social media, police said Sunday.They said a photo of the woman with her former lover had gone viral on social media, following which she jumped into the canal in Khatoli town in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.The minor has been rescued but the woman is still untraceable.The woman got married to another person in 2012.A search is under way to find the woman.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)