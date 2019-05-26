English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Muzaffarnagar Woman Jumps into Canal with 5-year-old Son After Her Objectionable Photo Goes Viral
The police said a photo of the woman with her former lover had gone viral on social media, following which she jumped into the canal in Khatoli town in Muzaffarnagar district.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman jumped into a canal with her five-year-old son apparently after her objectionable photo had gone viral on social media, police said Sunday.
They said a photo of the woman with her former lover had gone viral on social media, following which she jumped into the canal in Khatoli town in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.
The minor has been rescued but the woman is still untraceable.
The woman got married to another person in 2012.
A search is under way to find the woman.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
They said a photo of the woman with her former lover had gone viral on social media, following which she jumped into the canal in Khatoli town in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.
The minor has been rescued but the woman is still untraceable.
The woman got married to another person in 2012.
A search is under way to find the woman.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha
- Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results