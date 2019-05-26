Take the pledge to vote

Muzaffarnagar Woman Jumps into Canal with 5-year-old Son After Her Objectionable Photo Goes Viral

The police said a photo of the woman with her former lover had gone viral on social media, following which she jumped into the canal in Khatoli town in Muzaffarnagar district.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
Photo for representation.
Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old woman jumped into a canal with her five-year-old son apparently after her objectionable photo had gone viral on social media, police said Sunday.

They said a photo of the woman with her former lover had gone viral on social media, following which she jumped into the canal in Khatoli town in Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday.

The minor has been rescued but the woman is still untraceable.

The woman got married to another person in 2012.

A search is under way to find the woman.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
