Muzaffarpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bijendra Chaudhary of INC Leading

Muzaffarpur (मुजफ्फरपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Muzaffarpur district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Muzaffarpur. Muzaffarpur is part of 15. Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 63.43%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,15,460 eligible electors, of which 1,67,932 were male, 1,46,957 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,97,952 eligible electors, of which 1,61,031 were male, 1,36,912 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,855 eligible electors, of which 1,32,267 were male, 1,02,588 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Muzaffarpur in 2015 was 665. In 2010, there were 455.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Suresh Kumar Sharma of BJP won in this seat by defeating Bijendra Chaudhary of JDU by a margin of 29,739 votes which was 17.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.13% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Suresh Kumar Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohhammad Jamal of LJP by a margin of 46,439 votes which was 38.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 59.36% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 94. Muzaffarpur Assembly segment of Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ajay Nishad won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Muzaffarpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 20 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Muzaffarpur are: Mohammad Israil Mansuri (RJD), Mohammad Jamal (JDU), Rajendra Kumar (BSP), Bijay Prasad Singh (LJP), Anshu Kumar (RSSD), Ajit Kumar (GRJP), Ajit Kumar (IND), Anay Kumar (RJJP), Arun Prasad (RJSBP), Anand Kumar Jha (LCD), Ashmin Khatoon (BLRP), Gagandev Kumar Chauhan (BLND), Mahamad Jafaruddin (HSAP), Mala Sinha (PP), Lal Babu Roy (SUCI), Sudisthnath Thakur (BVP), Sunil Kumar (JDPD), Krishna Devi (JMBP), Gautam Kumar (IND), Neera Devi (IND), Binay Kumar Bipin (IND), Vimal Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 51.14%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 58.24%, while it was 51.86% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 304 polling stations in 94. Muzaffarpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 283. In 2010 there were 259 polling stations.

Extent:

94. Muzaffarpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Muzaffarpur district of Bihar: Gram Panchayats Bhagwanpur, Madhubani, Majhauli Khetal, Patahi and Muzaffarpur (M Corp) of Musahari Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Muzaffarpur.

Muzaffarpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Muzaffarpur is 36.48 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Muzaffarpur is: 26°00'57.2"N 85°22'01.9"E.

