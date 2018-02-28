Muzaffarpur Hit & Run Case: Bihar BJP Leader, Accused of Mowing Down 9 Kids, Surrenders

Sitamarhi BJP leader Manoj Baitha, who allegedly moved down nine children, has surrendered in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.According to a source in police, Baitha surrendered on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Earlier, it was reported that he had fled to Nepal. The suspended BJP leader is being escorted to Patna Medical College and Hospital.On February 24, a speeding SUV rammed children of Dharampur Middle School when they were crossing the road after the school got over. Nine students died on the spot while 20 others were injured.The SUV had a name plate, identifying Baitha as ‘mahamantri’ of BJP. Later, CCTV footage established he was driving the car at the time.Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also told the media in the Assembly that he belonged to his party. However, the leader was suspended after the incident.The incident had drawn public wrath and the collision government in Bihar came under attack by the opposition.The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had accused BJP and Nitish Kumar government of patronizing Baitha and asked why he was not arrested even after two days of the tragic incident.While proceeding for a protest march from assembly to Raj Bhawan, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told News18, “We demand apology from Sushil Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Earlier, they out rightly rejected Baitha’s involvement with BJP but when pictures of him with the CM and deputy CM became public, they accepted the fact. It is clear that he was drunk while driving and crushed innocent boys and girls. We demand justice.”