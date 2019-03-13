English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muzaffarpur Shelter Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 7.3 Crore of Brajesh Thakur
The alleged sexual exploitation of the girls was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state's Social Welfare Department in April, 2018.
File photo of main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, Brajesh Thakur. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The ED on Wednesday said it has attached assets worth Rs 7.30 crore, including 23 plots and three vehicles, belonging to Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in Bihar's Muzzafarpur shelter home case where minor inmate girls were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.
The agency said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the attachment of assets of Thakur, the owner of the centre and the NGO, Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, that ran it.
"Immovable and movable properties consisting of 26 plots of land, three vehicles, bank balance in 37 accounts and investments in mutual funds and insurance policies, totalling to Rs 7.30 crore, have been attached. These assets belong to accused Brajesh Thakur and his family," the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.
The ED had filed a PMLA case in this context in October last year.
