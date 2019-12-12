Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Delhi Court Defers Verdict Till Janaury 14
Additional Sessions Judge Sudesh Kumar deferred the verdict till January 14 as Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha, who had conducted the trial, was on leave on Thursday.
File photo of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday deferred by a month the judgment in the case of alleged sexual and physical assault of several girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur which was run by former Bihar People's Party (BPP) MLA Brajesh Thakur.
The court had earlier deferred the order by a month till December 12 as 20 accused, who are currently lodged in Tihar central jail, could not be brought to court premises due to lawyers' strike in all six district courts in the national capital at the time.
The court had on March 20, 2018, framed charges against the accused, including Thakur, for offences of criminal conspiracy to commit rape and penetrative sexual assault against minors.
The matter had come to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government on May 26, 2018, highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in the shelter home.
