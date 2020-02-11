Delhi result tally
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Delhi Court Sentences Brajesh Thakur to Life Imprisonment
The court had on January 20 convicted Brajesh Thakur of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the POCSO Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the IPC.
Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur attacked with black ink on way to court. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday sentenced Brajesh Thakur to life imprisonment for sexually and physically assaulting several girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha sentenced Thakur to life imprisonment for remainder of his natural life.
The court had on January 20 convicted Thakur, who once unsuccessfully contested assembly polls on Bihar People's Party (BPP) ticket, of several offences including aggravated penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code (IPC).
