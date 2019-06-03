Take the pledge to vote

Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Top Court Grants 3 Months Time to CBI to Complete Probe

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah directed the CBI to also investigate allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and probe video recordings of the assault on girls at the shelter home.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Case: Top Court Grants 3 Months Time to CBI to Complete Probe
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted three months time to the CBI to complete its probe, including into the murder aspect, in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah directed the CBI to also investigate allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and probe video recordings of the assault on girls at the shelter home.

The bench asked the probe agency to also investigate the role of outsiders who were involved and facilitated sexual assaults of inmates after administering them intoxicants

The apex court directed the CBI to submit its report before it within three months in the case.
