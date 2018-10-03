English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case: CBI Starts Excavation of Burial Ground; Suspects Grave of Girls
Some of the victims in the government-funded shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti (SSEVS) have alleged that some of their fellow inmates were killed and buried after rape.
The grave is believed to be located in a burial ground where CBI team reached with a excavator and dug out some human remains. (Illustration by Mir Suhail)
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI has started excavation of a grave in Bihar's Muzzafarpur, where, it is suspected, remains of some of the victims of minor girls' abuse case in a shelter home could be buried, officials said here Wednesday.
The agency said the excavation site is at Sikandarpur in Muzaffarpur district.
More details may be shared once the excavation is over, they said.
The grave is believed to be located in a burial ground where the agency team reached with a excavator and dug out some human remains, they said.
The agency is likely to carry out DNA tests, and other forensic examination to ascertain the identity of the remains, they said.
Some of the victims in the government-funded shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti (SSEVS) have alleged that some of their fellow inmates were killed and buried after rape, they said.
The local police had carried out digging at the location identified by the girls but could not find anything, they said.
The agency has questioned a close aide of Thakur after which it decided to carry out the excavation process, they said.
Besides Thakur, the agency had taken into custody Rosy Rani, assistant director in the social welfare department, staff members Guddu, Vijay and Santosh.
The agency has frozen 20 bank accounts of Thakur besides any kind of transaction of his movable and immovable properties have been barred, they said.
The Supreme Court had on September 20 vacated a Patna High Court order restraining the media from reporting on the probe into the shelter home case where several minor girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused over a period of time.
The incident came to light after a report from Tata Institute of Social Sciences alleged sexual abuse of about 34 girls at the shelter home following which an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested.
Following a huge outcry, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the CBI.
His social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign in August after it was disclosed that her husband had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June this year.
The agency said the excavation site is at Sikandarpur in Muzaffarpur district.
More details may be shared once the excavation is over, they said.
The grave is believed to be located in a burial ground where the agency team reached with a excavator and dug out some human remains, they said.
The agency is likely to carry out DNA tests, and other forensic examination to ascertain the identity of the remains, they said.
Some of the victims in the government-funded shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti (SSEVS) have alleged that some of their fellow inmates were killed and buried after rape, they said.
The local police had carried out digging at the location identified by the girls but could not find anything, they said.
The agency has questioned a close aide of Thakur after which it decided to carry out the excavation process, they said.
Besides Thakur, the agency had taken into custody Rosy Rani, assistant director in the social welfare department, staff members Guddu, Vijay and Santosh.
The agency has frozen 20 bank accounts of Thakur besides any kind of transaction of his movable and immovable properties have been barred, they said.
The Supreme Court had on September 20 vacated a Patna High Court order restraining the media from reporting on the probe into the shelter home case where several minor girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused over a period of time.
The incident came to light after a report from Tata Institute of Social Sciences alleged sexual abuse of about 34 girls at the shelter home following which an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested.
Following a huge outcry, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the CBI.
His social welfare minister Manju Verma had to resign in August after it was disclosed that her husband had spoken to Thakur several times between January and June this year.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Will So Much Aggression Help the Contestants?
- KBC 10’s First Crorepati Binita Jain’s Story of Struggle will Give You Goosebumps
- Upcoming Car launches During Festival Season 2018: Hyundai Santro, Ford Aspire and More
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...