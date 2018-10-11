Brajesh Thakur, main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, was shifted from Khudiram Bose Central prison to Bhagalpur jail late on Wednesday night on the request of Central Bureau of Investigation.Muzaffarpur jail superintendent Neeraj Jha told News18 that he received orders to shift Thakur around 11.30pm on Wednesday and after making security arrangements he was sent to Bhagalpur via road around midnight.Earlier the CBI, suspecting Thakur of using his influence inside the jail, had recommended state authorities to shift him from Muzaffarpur.The CBI is carrying out Supreme Court-monitored investigation in sexual, physical and psychological harassment of minor girl inmates of Balika Grih, sponsored by the state government but run by Thakur-owned NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti.Other eight accused related to the tainted NGO are likely to be shifted to Patna's Beur Jail.The NGO owner was arrested on June 2 this year after a Tata Institute Of Social Sciences (TISS) audit report on Bihar shelter homes blew the lid off the scandal. Further, medical tests proved that 34 minor girl inmates were raped over a long period of time.Thakur spent only five days in jail as he was shifted to a Muzaffarpur hospital after complaints of many vague ailments. After spending 17 days in hospital, he was shifted back to medical ward of the jail where he reportedly ran his writ. A diary was recovered from him during a surprise raid, which contained around 40 names including husband of the then social welfare minister Manju Verma who had to resign later.After taking control of investigation on July 28, the CBI extensively raided properties and residential complexes related to Brajesh Thakur and his closed ones. Off late, the agency sensed Thakur was receiving vital information regarding movement of the probe team in advance using his influence in the district.