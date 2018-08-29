Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Case: Patna HC Pulls up CBI over Transfer of Officer; Directs to Constitute New Probe Team

Irked over unsatisfactory explanation on how an SP rank officer probing the Muzaffarpur Shelter Home rape case was transferred mid-way without its knowledge, the Patna High Court on Wednesday admonished the CBI and directed it to reconstitute the investigation team and inform the court on September 17.A division bench of chief justice Mukesh R Shah and justice Ravi Ranjan resumed hearing third day in a row, but expressed anguish at the absence of a senior CBI officer.The Patna High Court had agreed to monitor the CBI probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case on the request of Bihar government on August 6, giving two-week time to the CBI to submit the case progress report.On the last two occasions CBI Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abhay Singh represented the probing agency and the court had asked him to furnish all the documents related to the transfer of JP Mishra who started the investigation in the Muzaffarpur case .On Tuesday, the DIG submitted the transfer order to the bench, but Justice Shah wanted to know the reasons that led to JP Mishra's transfer. Shah further sought official communication before the transfer order was issued.During the hearing, the bench took offence to Singh’s absence in the court and rapped the CBI for its irresponsible behaviour. It, then, directed the special director of CBI, Rakesh Asthana, to form a new investigation team headed by a full-time officer.On August 21, the CBI transferred JP Mishra, an SP rank officer, investigating the case. He was replaced by Devendra Singh, SP, CBI (Anti-Corruption Bureau), Lucknow.The HC had questioned how an officer tasked with cases in Lucknow, Patna and Ranchi can investigate such a sensitive matter.The court also tasked a woman lawyer Prakritika to take feedback from victims of the shelter home and submit a report regarding their rehabilitation.