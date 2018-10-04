English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes: Accused Leads CBI to a Skeleton Believed to be of Victim
The Bihar shelter home, where 34 girls were allegedly sexually assaulted, was being run by Brajesh Thakur, a local power broker. Thakur's driver led CBI to a cremation ground where the skeletal remains were found.
Image for representation only. News18 creatives/Mir Suhail
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday afternoon found a human skeleton that may belong to one of the inmates.
The shelter, where 34 girls, most of them children, were allegedly sexually assaulted, was being run by Brajesh Thakur, a local power broker. Thakur, along with nine others, was arrested and jailed after an FIR was registered against them in the case.
Thakur's driver, the main accused in the case, led CBI to a cremation ground where the skeletal remains were found, according to a report in NDTV. The skeleton - believed to be remains of one of the victims - was exhumed and taken by the investigating team for further examination.
The case was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to Bihar's Social Welfare Department in April.
An FIR in the matter was registered on May 31 against 11 persons. Ten out of them, including Thakur, were arrested on June 3. One was absconding. Maliwal asked Kumar about the fate of the girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted and steps taken by his government to ensure wellbeing of the 34 girls.
The shelter, where 34 girls, most of them children, were allegedly sexually assaulted, was being run by Brajesh Thakur, a local power broker. Thakur, along with nine others, was arrested and jailed after an FIR was registered against them in the case.
Thakur's driver, the main accused in the case, led CBI to a cremation ground where the skeletal remains were found, according to a report in NDTV. The skeleton - believed to be remains of one of the victims - was exhumed and taken by the investigating team for further examination.
The case was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to Bihar's Social Welfare Department in April.
An FIR in the matter was registered on May 31 against 11 persons. Ten out of them, including Thakur, were arrested on June 3. One was absconding. Maliwal asked Kumar about the fate of the girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted and steps taken by his government to ensure wellbeing of the 34 girls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeevan, Paes Reach Quarterfinals at Monterrey Challenger
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- 'Sweet Samosas Are Not Samosas': Desi Twitter Questions The Great British Bake-Off
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's What Jasleen's Father Has to Say on Her Breakup With Anup Jalota
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...