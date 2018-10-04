Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes: Accused Leads CBI to a Skeleton Believed to be of Victim

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the sexual abuse of minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday afternoon found a human skeleton that may belong to one of the inmates.The shelter, where 34 girls, most of them children, were allegedly sexually assaulted, was being run by Brajesh Thakur, a local power broker. Thakur, along with nine others, was arrested and jailed after an FIR was registered against them in the case.Thakur's driver, the main accused in the case, led CBI to a cremation ground where the skeletal remains were found, according to a report in NDTV. The skeleton - believed to be remains of one of the victims - was exhumed and taken by the investigating team for further examination.The case was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to Bihar's Social Welfare Department in April.An FIR in the matter was registered on May 31 against 11 persons. Ten out of them, including Thakur, were arrested on June 3. One was absconding. Maliwal asked Kumar about the fate of the girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted and steps taken by his government to ensure wellbeing of the 34 girls.​