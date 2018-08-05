GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes: Bihar Suspends 6 Child Protection Unit Officials

The officers were from Muzaffarpur, Munger, Araria, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur districts.

IANS

Updated:August 5, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
The Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar where the girls were abused.
Patna:The Bihar government has suspended six officials of a state child protection unit in the wake of the Opposition's demand to take stringent actions against the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur district, authorities said on Sunday.

The state's Social Welfare Department suspended the six Assistant Directors of the unit on grounds that they did not act despite being informed over the ill treatment meted out to children at shelter homes.

The officers were from Muzaffarpur, Munger, Araria, Madhubani, Bhagalpur and Bhojpur districts.

The CBI is currently investigating case.

The horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

