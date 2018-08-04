GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rapes: Key Accused Brajesh Thakur to Lose Arms Licences ‘Soon’

According to an official of the district administration, Brajesh Thakur was issued the licences years ago. There was a rifle and a pistol in his name.

IANS

Updated:August 4, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
Seen here is Brajesh Thakur, smiling wryly, after he was arrested by the police in Bihar shelter home rape case.
Patna: The arms licences of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, will be suspended soon, a top official said.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Mohammad Sohail said that a notification to suspend the arms licences of Thakur has been issued. "The district administration will cancel his arms licences soon," he said.

Thakur along with nine others were arrested and jailed after an FIR was registered against them in the Bihar shelter home rapes case.

Police in Muzaffarpur have also filed a charge sheet against him and others in the case.

Bihar Health Department has issued directions to the State Aids Control Society (BSACS) to terminate the services of Thakur's NGO, Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti that was managing the shelter home where the rapes allegedly occurred.

The social welfare department blacklisted the NGO after Thakur was named the prime accused in the case, a health department official said.

The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
