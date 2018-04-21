Muzaffarpur SSP Suspended After Raids Reveal Large Amount of Disproportionate Assets

Bihar Police has suspended Muzaffarpur SSP Vivek Kumar after Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) conducted raids at his properties there and Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur over last three days.An FIR was lodged against him on April 15 with the SVU police station.SSP Muzaffarpur has been named in the FIR for amassing three times disproportionate assets to his known sources of income along with his wife and in-laws.In raids conducted at various locations, SVU have recovered huge cash, jewellery, cash in various foreign currencies, and fixed deposits documents worth around Rs 4 crore from six bank lockers held by in-laws of suspended SSP Vivek Kumar from Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.IG SVU Ratan Sanjay who is presiding over the investigations confirmed that the Vigilance team recovered Rs 7.99 lakh cash, Rs 59,000 in demonetised notes, jewellery worth Rs 5.48 lakh, household items including cattle of around Rs 5 lakh and one 9 mm country-made carbine, one magazine, one .315 bore empty cartridge from his residence.The team also recovered foreign currencies- 498 US dollars, 1685 Canadian dollars and 268 Malaysian Ringgit- worth Rs 13 lakh, he added.Vigilance had conducted raids at official residence of SSP in Muzaffarpur for allegedly amassing three times of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.The raids were also conducted at Kumar's native district Saharanpur and his in-laws house at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. They recovered and seized Rs 1.58 crore cash from four out of six lockers held jointly in the name of Kumar's father-in-law Ved Prakash Karnwal and mother-in-law Uma Rani.Vivek Kumar is the first serving Bihar IPS officer in last decade to be suspended following corruption charges. He has a B.Tech degree from IIT Roorkee and has also worked with Indian Revenue Service. Kumar, who earlier served as SP of Sitamarhi and SSP of Bhagalpur, had been posted at Muzaffarpur as SSP since April 2016.SVU of Bihar Police had lodged a DA case against Kumar following several complaints of corruption. The SVU maintains secrecy of complaints. Reports also suggest at least, two police stations in-charge had accused the SSP of demanding money.