Muzzafarnagar Woman Beaten to Death by Husband, In-laws Over Dowry

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case was registered against her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and husband at the Jhinjhana police station.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 4:51 PM IST
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her in-laws and husband over dowry at a village in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at Abdan Nagar village.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case was registered against her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and husband at the Jhinjhana police station, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

The woman's husband and mother-in-law were arrested. Her body has been sent for post mortem, he said.

The complainant has alleged that his daughter was being harassed over dowry since her marriage in 2015, the officer said.

