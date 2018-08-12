English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Muzzafarnagar Woman Beaten to Death by Husband, In-laws Over Dowry
Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case was registered against her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and husband at the Jhinjhana police station.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A woman was beaten to death allegedly by her in-laws and husband over dowry at a village in Shamli district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday evening at Abdan Nagar village.
Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case was registered against her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and husband at the Jhinjhana police station, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.
The woman's husband and mother-in-law were arrested. Her body has been sent for post mortem, he said.
The complainant has alleged that his daughter was being harassed over dowry since her marriage in 2015, the officer said.
Also Watch
The incident took place on Saturday evening at Abdan Nagar village.
Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, a case was registered against her father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and husband at the Jhinjhana police station, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.
The woman's husband and mother-in-law were arrested. Her body has been sent for post mortem, he said.
The complainant has alleged that his daughter was being harassed over dowry since her marriage in 2015, the officer said.
Also Watch
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'Insecure Govt Locks People Up': Global Outrage After Photojournalist 'Tortured' in Bangladesh
- Drake Calls Suniel Shetty Legend on Birthday Throwback Picture by Athiya Shetty
- An Indian Artist is Painting Superman in Thongs to Call Out The Sexism in Comic Books
- Akshay Kumar Film Gold Has Own Twitter Emoji Now, Inspired by India's First Olympic Feat
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...