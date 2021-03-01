'My Antibody Count is 300': Why Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Won't Take Covid-19 Vaccine

As the second phase of the nationwide Covid vaccination began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first beneficiary, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted that he did not need the vaccine.

PM Modi received a shot of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin at Delhi’s AIIMS this morning and urged all eligible to take the vaccine and help “make India Covid-free”.

Around the same time, the Haryana Health Minister tweeted that he would not take the shot. “Today corona vaccine is starting for the people. Now there should be no hesitation at all. I will not be able to receive a dose as after a Covid infection, my antibody count is 300 which is a lot. Maybe the trial vaccine I had taken had a role in that. I don’t need vaccine right now,” Mr Vij posted in Hindi.

In December last year, Vij was hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment. Reportedly, he was administered a dose of Covaxin in November after he had volunteered for it as part of its third phase trial. Following the dosage, he contracted the infection which caused a debate. However, later it was clarified that he had taken only one dose and the second was pending.

